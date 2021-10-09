Assault
- Marco Valentine, 20, of North Pole, was arrested Sept. 18 on charges of second-degree assault and third-degree assault after Fairbanks Police responded to a report that an inmate had stabbed another inmate at FCC, charging documents stated. At the scene, the man told police that Valentine reportedly tried to gauge his eyes out with a pencil and punched him 12 to 15 times, according to charging documents. Officers observed scratches and puncture wounds on the alleged victim’s face, charging documents said.
- Desiree Ruth Naneng, 36, of Fairbanks, was arrested Oct. 1 on charges of fourth-degree assault and false information or report after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a woman with a knife in the UAF bus shelter on Yukon Drive, charging documents stated. At the scene, troopers reportedly found a knife inside Naneng’s jacket, according to charging documents. She reportedly provided a fake name to troopers and refused to identify herself, charging documents stated.
DUI
- Mae Harriet Peter, 62, of North Pole, was arrested Oct. 3 on a charge of driving under the influence and refusal to submit a chemical test after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of an intoxicated person attempting to drive, charging documents stated. At the scene, a witness reported that Peter attempted to drive out of her driveway but got stuck due to heavy snowfall, according to charging documents. The witness filmed the incident. Peter refused to perform a field sobriety test but troopers observed stumbling and slurring her words, charging documents said.
- Norman Kieth Boerger, 64, of Fairbanks, was arrested Sept. 23 on a charge of driving under the influence after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a wrecked motorhome on Chena Hot Springs Road, charging documents stated. At the scene, Boerger admitted that he had been drinking and would likely be over the legal limit, according to charging documents. His BrAC registered a .08, charging documents said.
Theft
Jeri Lee Troxel, 26, of Fairbanks, was arrested June 11 on a charge of second-degree theft after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of a theft at Walmart, charging documents stated. At the scene, a woman reported that she had placed her phone down briefly while in the store and when she returned moments later the phone was gone, according to charging documents. Video surveillance footage reportedly showed Troxel picking up the phone and walking out of the store, charging documents said.
- Ryan Kalen Cook, 35, was arrested Sept. 10 on a charge of fourth-degree theft after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of a theft at Walmart, charging documents stated. At the scene, the loss prevention manager reported that Cook left the store without paying for $108.00 of merchandise, according to charging documents.