Explosives
- On Oct. 5, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a suspicious object at the West Farmers Loop Road transfer site around 12:00 p.m, according to Alaska State Trooper Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel. After consulting with Fort Wainwright Explosive Ordnance Disposal professionals, the device was determined to be an inert training device and was safely removed from the transfer site without incident, McDaniel said.
Assault
- Jerilyn Maggie Peter, 43, of Venetie, was arrested Oct. 3 on charges of fourth-degree assault and interfering with a domestic violence report after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Bridgewater Hotel, charging documents stated. At the scene, a man told police that Peter would not allow him to call 911 after she reportedly grabbed the hotel room phone and beat him in the back with it, according to charging documents.
- Jesse Rick Reakoff, 39, of Fairbanks, was arrested July 14 on a charge of fourth-degree assault after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance in North Pole, charging documents stated. At the scene, a man told troopers that Reakoff repeatedly drove towards him before stopping, according to charging documents. The man said that he was afraid Reakoff would hit him with the vehicle, charging documents said.
- Abbey Farrell, 42, of Fairbanks, was arrested Oct. 2 on two charges of fourth-degree assault after Fairbanks Police responded to a disturbance on Fifth Avenue, charging documents stated. At the scene, a woman told police that Farrell was reportedly threatening to assault her and a 14-year-old relative with a bat, according to charging documents.
Drugs
- Donald George Caroll Jr., 41, of Fairbanks, was arrested April 5 on a charge of fifth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle, charging documents stated. Officers located the stolen vehicle in front of an apartment complex on Davis Road and observed Caroll attempting to flee the scene, according to charging documents. After being detained, officers found three small plastic baggies on Caroll that reportedly contained a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to charging documents.
Weapons
- Roger Eric Flodin, 53, of Fairbanks, was arrested Oct. 1 on a charge of third-degree misconduct involving weapons after Fairbanks Airport Police conducted a traffic stop, charging documents stated. During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly found a pistol in the center console and two pistol magazines in the door pocket, according to charging documents. Flodin is a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from possessing a concealable firearm, charging documents said.