Assault
• Chavez Woolsey, 34, of Fairbanks, was arrested Oct. 20 on charges of fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance near Observation Drive, charging documents stated. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Woolsey allegedly pushed a woman down and struck her in the leg with a phone, according to charging documents. Woolsey reportedly admitted that he smashed the woman’s cell phone, punched her tv and pushed her down, charging documents stated.
•Dale Miller, 43, of Fairbanks, was arrested Oct. 23 on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree domestic violence criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that Miller was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave a residence in Tok, according to a trooper dispatch report. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Miller had reportedly placed a household member in fear of imminent physical injury during the incident, the report said.
• Richard Lee Tuttle, 68, of Fairbanks, was arrested Oct. 20 on charges of fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of a deceased female, charging documents stated. At the scene, officers reportedly asked Tuttle to leave the apartment because it was an active crime scene, according to charging documents. Tuttle reportedly attempted to reenter the apartment and hit an officer with a closed fist in the face, charging documents stated.
Sexual Assault
• Amir Abdelhadi, 19, was arrested Oct. 21 on charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that Abdelhadi was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a juvenile, according to a trooper dispatch report. After a thorough investigation, troopers substantiated the allegations and determined that Abdelhadi reportedly sexually abused a minor and was in possession of child pornography, the report said.
Theft
• William Joseph Sims, 28, of Fairbanks, was arrested Oct. 20 on charges of first-degree theft, first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a property theft near Bird Drive, charging documents stated. At the scene, the property owner reported that $25,000 worth of items had been stolen from the property which included a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, tools, cabinets and copper wiring, according to charging documents. A neighbor reported seeing a small pickup truck at the property earlier in the week which troopers later located on the Mitchell Expressway, charging documents stated. After a brief pursuit, troopers conducted a traffic stop and located the stolen refrigerator and copper piping in the truck bed, according to charging documents.