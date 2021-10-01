Assault
- Vasilyi Malyk, 23, of Fairbanks, was arrested July 25 on charges of fourth-degree assault and violation of conditions of release after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Wigwam Way, charging documents stated. At the scene, a man told troopers that Malyk reportedly attacked him and punched him several times in the head, according to charging documents. Troopers observed that the man was still actively bleeding and had blood on his chin, lip and around his nose. Malyk reportedly had blood on his knuckles, charging documents said.
- Mary Bernadine Zayon, 56, of Fairbanks, was arrested Sept. 25 on a charge of fourth-degree assault after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance on Davis Road, charging documents stated. At the scene, a woman told troopers that Zayon reportedly pulled a knife on her and punched her in the shoulder, according to charging documents.
- Corinna Lucille Sheri Gray, 30, of Fairbanks, was arrested Sept. 25 on a charge of first-degree assault and fourth-degree assault after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of a physical disturbance on Davis Road, charging documents stated. At the scene, a man who was bleeding from the neck told officers that Gray stabbed him, charging documents said. Another woman at the scene told officers that Gray reportedly slapped her on the left check and caused pain, according to charging documents.
DUI
- Jon Griesbach, 47, of North Pole, was arrested Sept. 29 on a charge of driving under the influence after Alaska State Troopers conducted a traffic stop near mile 359 Richardson Hwy, according to a trooper dispatch report. Investigation revealed that Griesbach was driving under the influence of alcohol, the report said.
Drugs
- Kias Titus Peter Jr., 58, of Fairbanks, was arrested July 11 on charges of third-degree attempted misconduct involving a controlled substance and third-degree conspiracy misconduct involving a controlled substance after a package addressed to Peter was intercepted at Wright Air facility in Fairbanks, charging documents stated. The package reportedly contained 2 grams of cocaine, according to charging documents.
Theft
- Nunzio Dacquisto III, 43, of Fairbanks, was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of second-degree theft after Fairbanks Police received a report of theft at Safeway, charging documents stated. According to the store manager, an employee’s personal belongings were reportedly stolen by Dacquisto from the break room. The items, which included a backpack, glucose meter and other miscellaneous items totaled $164.00, according to charging documents.
- Nunzio Dacquisto III, 43, of Fairbanks, was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft after Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit investigated a burglary that occurred at the Sourdough Market on Farmers Loop in the early hours of Sept. 22, according to a trooper dispatch report. The investigation revealed that Dacquisto allegedly entered the store while the store was closed and stole merchandise, the report said.