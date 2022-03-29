The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Gwenelle Paul, 66, of Tanacross, was arrested March 21 on charges of third-degree domestic violence assault after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of an assault, according to a trooper dispatch report. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Paul had reportedly struck another village member with her walking stick, which caused significant injury. She was located at the village post office and transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
• Larry Mark Jr., 30, of Tok, was arrested on March 24 on charges of fourth-degree assault after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of an assault, according to a trooper dispatch report. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Mark reportedly assaulted a household member and injured a man. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow, the report said.
Criminal Mischief
• Louis Arellano, 22, of Fairbanks, was charged March 17 with one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a past domestic violence disturbance near Adams Drive, charging documents stated. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Arellano reportedly broke two picture frames and cut the bottom of a bed in three places at a person’s home.
DUI
• Samuel Brink, 34, of Fairbanks, was arrested March 25 on charges of driving under the influence, first-degree failure to yield, third-degree misconduct involving weapons, fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons, reckless driving, fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a domestic violence disturbance, according to a trooper dispatch report. While interviewing the victim, Brink reportedly drove at a high rate of speed with two young children for nearly 11 miles and failed to stop at the direction of stop signs. Troopers utilized multiple tire deflation devices which successfully stopped the vehicle.