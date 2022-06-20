Assault
• Harold Hoover, 27, of Fairbanks, was charged June 3 with third-degree assault after Alaska State Troopers responded to an assault in Lakeview Terrace. Hoover put his hands on a woman during an argument and bit her four times on her arms, legs and neck, according to charging documents. Troopers observed blood on the woman’s shirt, pants and right arm.
DUI
• Terrell Merritt, 22, of Fairbanks, was charged June 5 with driving under the influence after Fairbanks police responded to a report of vehicle rollover near mile 360 of the Richardson Highway. Merritt smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, according to charging documents. He reportedly failed two field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.180.
• Wesley Cruikshank, 33, was charged June 14 with driving under the influence after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver near the Sourdough Fuel station on Farmers Loop Road. Cruikshank smelled of alcohol and was acting belligerent and appeared intoxicated, according to charging documents. He reportedly refused to perform field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.321.
Theft
• Valerie Rausch, 44, of Fairbanks, was charged April 10 with third-degree theft after Fairbanks police responded to a theft at Prospect Outfitters on S. Cushman Street. Rausch fraudulently returned stolen items to the store and purchased approximately $150 worth of clothing with the store credit, according to charging documents. Video surveillance confirmed the report.