Assault
• Alan Mila Vaieli, 25, of Fairbanks, was arrested Jan. 4 on one count of fourth-degree assault after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance on Goldhill Road, charging documents stated. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Vaieli reportedly got into a verbal and physical altercation with an individual at the home and punched them in the face, according to charging documents. Troopers observed the individual to have a bloody and swollen lip, charging documents stated.
• Christopher Anthony Moses, 29, of Huslia, was charged Jan. 1 on one count of fourth-degree assault after tribal police responded to a report of a disturbance, charging documents stated. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Moses allegedly punched a woman in the stomach during a verbal argument and threatened to choke and kill her, according to charging documents.
Drugs
• Arthur Franklin Sortman, 54, of Fairbanks, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance and one count of failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer after Alaska State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with outstanding warrants, charging documents stated. At the scene, Sortman reportedly failed to stop and continued on the Mitchell Expressway and fled the scene, according to charging documents. After a brief pursuit, troopers cornered Sortman and ordered him out of the vehicle. Troopers allegedly located two bags filled with 2.5 grams of methamphetamine each and one bag filled with approximately one gram of heroin, charging documents stated.
• Charles William Hills, 41, of Fairbanks, was arrested Oct. 2, 2021 on two counts of fifth-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance after Alaska State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Bear Avenue, charging documents stated. During a search of the vehicle, troopers reportedly located a small plastic baggie containing 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, a baggie containing .5 grams of heroin, a baggie containing 150.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to charging documents.