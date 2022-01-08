Criminal Mischief
• Joshwa Adrian Marreno, 36, of Fairbanks, was arrested Jan. 1 on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of a male kicking down a neighbor’s door on Twenty First Avenue, charging document stated. At the scene, the neighbor told officers that Marreno reportedly kicked and broke his front door, according to charging documents. Officers observed damage to the front door and door jam which totaled approximately $200.00, charging documents stated.
DUI
• Brandon Johnson, 29, of Eagle River, was arrested Jan. 1 on charges of driving under the influence and fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons after Alaska State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign on Chena Pump Road, charging documents stated. At the scene, troopers reportedly observed multiple signs of impairment which included bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and poor dexterity, according to charging documents. He also reportedly told troopers that there was a .40 handgun in the driver’s side door, charging documents stated. His BrAC registered .159, according to charging documents.
• Dylan Sky Thomas, 20, of Fairbanks, was arrested Dec. 31 on a charge of driving under the influence after Fairbanks Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle facing the wrong direction on the Richardson Highway, charging documents stated. At the scene, officers observed multiple signs of impairment which included bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol emanating from his person, according to charging documents. His BrAC reportedly registered .107, charging documents stated.
• Gregory Wayne Green, 57, of Fairbanks, was arrested Jan. 2 after Alaska State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that stopped in the middle of the lane for no apparent reason, charging documents stated. At the scene, troopers reportedly observed a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person and he performed poorly on the field sobriety test, according to charging documents. His BrAC registered .143, charging documents stated.