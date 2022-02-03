Assault
• Shannon Rose Possenti, 48, of Fairbanks, was arrested Jan. 27 on a charge of fourth-degree assault after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at Oasis Bar, charging documents stated. The following day, an investigation revealed that Possenti reportedly scratched an individual in the face multiple times and poked them in the eye during an altercation, according to charging documents.
Criminal Trespass
• Jesserick Edward John, 21, of Fairbanks, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and violating conditions of release after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the AK Motel, charging documents stated. At the scene, officers observed an apartment door being forcibly opened and found the defendant locked in the bathroom, according to charging documents. An investigation revealed that John was prohibited from entering the apartment based on his conditions of release for a previous offense, charging documents stated.
DUI
• Amelia Klinger, 28, of North Pole, was arrested Jan. 29 on a charge of driving under the influence after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Broadway Road, charging documents stated. At the scene, troopers observed multiple signs of impairment which included bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol emanating from her person, according to charging documents. Her BrAC registered .094, charging documents stated.