Alcohol
• Joseph Semaken, 39, was arrested on April 21 on charges of possession of alcohol and of violation of conditions of release after Alaska State Troopers contacted him in the village of Allakaket, according to a trooper dispatch report. At the scene, he was reportedly found to be violating his conditions of release of a previous charge and was in possession of alcohol, which is prohibited in the village of Allakaket, according to the report.
Assault
• Brian Linus, 30, was arrested April 20 on a charge of fourth-degree assault after Alaska State Troopers responded to the village of Allakaket in reference to a domestic dispute, according to a trooper dispatch report. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Linus reportedly assaulted a person in the village. He was arrested and transported to Fairbanks Correctional Center, according to the report.
DUI
• Kenneth Rexford, 26, of Fairbanks, was arrested April 21 on charges of driving under the influence, refusal to submit a chemical test and fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons after Alaska State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding on the Parks Highway, according to a trooper dispatch report. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Rexford was reportedly operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and had a firearm inside his vehicle. He refused to provide a breath sample, according to the report.
Drugs
• Lisa Lovell, 38, was arrested April 22 on a charge of third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance after Alaska State Troopers contacted her at the Farmers Loop transfer site, according to a trooper dispatch report. At the scene, during a search, troopers reportedly located a distribution amount of methamphetamine and remanded Lovell to Fairbanks Correctional Center where she was held with no bail, according to the report.