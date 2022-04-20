The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Harry Halsey, 46, was arrested April 14 on a charge of second-degree assault after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of an assault in North Pole, according to a trooper dispatch report. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Halsey had reportedly assaulted a male near Probert Drive. The assaulted man suffered from minor injuries and denied medical treatment, the report stated.
Criminal Mischief
• Tristen Mark, 22, of Tok, was arrested April 18 on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance near mile 1319 of the Alaska Highway, according to a trooper dispatch report. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Mark had reportedly damaged a family member’s house while heavily intoxicated.
DUI
• Rebecka Jones, 35, of Fairbanks, was arrested April 14 on one count of driving under the influence after Fairbanks police responded to a report of damage caused to a garage on Bainbridge Boulevard, charging documents stated. At the scene, Jones’ neighbor told police that a vehicle had reportedly hit their house, causing damage to the garage door and a car parked in the driveway. Officers contacted Jones, whose license plate matched the neighbor’s description and an earlier Report Every Drunk Driver report, and she reportedly admitted that she had been driving the vehicle and hit the house. Officers observed front end damage to her Subaru parked in her driveway and Jones’ BrAC registered .328, according to charging documents.
• Lacey Young, 30, of North Pole, was arrested April 16 on a charge of driving under the influence after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver near mile 357 of the Richardson Highway, charging documents stated. Approximately an hour later, troopers located an unconscious woman off the road near mile 329 of the Richardson Highway. Troopers observed multiple signs of impairment which included bloodshot eyes, stumbling and a strong odor of alcohol and her BrAC registered .251, according to charging documents.