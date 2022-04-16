Criminal Trespass

• Lisa Lovell, 38, of Fairbanks, was arrested April 11 on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a trespass at an unoccupied property near Third Avenue, charging documents stated. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Lovell had previously been issued a permanent trespass order from the location in early March.

DUI

• Emeline Samuels, 24, of Fairbanks, was arrested April 9 on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit a chemical test after Fairbanks police responded to a car accident near Airport Way and Barnette Street, charging documents stated. At the scene, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol and she reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Samuels refused to provide a breath sample, according to charging documents.

• Gavin Harrison, 22, of Fairbanks, was arrested April 10 on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit a chemical test after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a car accident on the Steese Highway, charging documents stated. At the scene, troopers observed multiple signs of impairment which included mumbled and slurred speech, trouble balancing and a strong odor of alcohol. Harrison reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample, according to charging documents.

Theft

• Derek Ross, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged on Jan. 18 with one count of fourth-degree theft after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of a theft at Walmart, charging documents stated. At the scene, the loss prevention manager told officers that Ross had reportedly taken $132.90 worth of merchandise, which included a gator mask, shirts and a backpack, and exited the store without attempting to pay for the items.

The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

