Criminal Trespass
• Lisa Lovell, 38, of Fairbanks, was arrested April 11 on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a trespass at an unoccupied property near Third Avenue, charging documents stated. At the scene, an investigation revealed that Lovell had previously been issued a permanent trespass order from the location in early March.
DUI
• Emeline Samuels, 24, of Fairbanks, was arrested April 9 on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit a chemical test after Fairbanks police responded to a car accident near Airport Way and Barnette Street, charging documents stated. At the scene, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol and she reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Samuels refused to provide a breath sample, according to charging documents.
• Gavin Harrison, 22, of Fairbanks, was arrested April 10 on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit a chemical test after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a car accident on the Steese Highway, charging documents stated. At the scene, troopers observed multiple signs of impairment which included mumbled and slurred speech, trouble balancing and a strong odor of alcohol. Harrison reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample, according to charging documents.
Theft
• Derek Ross, 31, of Fairbanks, was charged on Jan. 18 with one count of fourth-degree theft after Fairbanks Police responded to a report of a theft at Walmart, charging documents stated. At the scene, the loss prevention manager told officers that Ross had reportedly taken $132.90 worth of merchandise, which included a gator mask, shirts and a backpack, and exited the store without attempting to pay for the items.