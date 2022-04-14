Assault
• Desmond Thomas, 25, of North Pole, was arrested April 10 after Fairbanks police received a report of a past domestic violence disturbance, charging documents stated. At the scene, a person told police that Thomas reportedly punched them in the face and scratched their nose during an argument before she reportedly smashed their phone on the ground.
• Robert Mayo, 62, of Eagle, was arrested April 12 on charges of third degree assault and fourth degree assault after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance in Eagle, according to a trooper dispatch report. An investigation revealed that Mayo had reportedly assaulted a family member, the report stated.
DUI
• James Johnson, 51, of Fairbanks, was arrested April 6 on a charge of driving under the influence after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver near Walmart, charging documents stated. At the scene, officers observed multiple signs of impairment which included bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. Johnson reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and his BrAC registered .156, according to charging documents.
• Wyatt Martin, 30, of North Pole, was arrested April 10 on a charge of driving under the influence after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver in a parked vehicle near mile marker 353 of the Richardson Highway, charging documents stated. At the scene, troopers reportedly observed that Martin was passed out in the driver’s seat while the car was in drive. During a search of the vehicle, troopers allegedly located a glass pipe, an orange cap consistent with hypodermic needles and .68 grams of heroin, according to charging documents.