Moose hunting was aways a fun camping trips.
Once, Joe King was sleeping in a cabin at the moose camp. He awoke with a porcupine staring at him right in his face. Joe did not know what to do. He could see the porcupine's eyes close to his and thought this porcupine was in love with him.
He jumped out of his sleeping bag and was screaming — he was scared and had never been so close to a wild animal in his life. The porcupine ran off. The other men at camp laughed while he was telling them his story. After looking around, they saw the needle-looking fur right on his pillow.