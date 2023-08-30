The Pint Size Prom is going Under The Sea.
The Fairbanks Children’s Museum sponsors the annual prom for kids at the museum from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Kids are invited to dress up in their most shimmering scales to celebrate among the coral reefs at this family-friendly fundraiser.
There will be snacks, dessert and music all evening.
Most museum exhibits will be open so little sea creatures can also enjoy playtime when they’re not dancing.
Call 907 374-6873 or email hello@fairbankschildrensmuseum.com for more information.
The museum is located at 302 Cushman St., Suite 101.
Members admission is $15/ticket, non-members $18/ticket, $5 each additional adult. One ticket includes admission for one child and one adult. Each additional adult is $5/ticket.