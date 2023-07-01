The Goldpanners stand at 1-2 in the Grand Forks Internation tournaments after a 6-2 loss to the Coquitlam Angels from Vancouver, Canada.
The Goldpanners had Parker Smith on the mound to start the game after winning the coin toss and electing to be the home team. Smith had a successful top of the first inning and allowed no runs to score. The Panners would strike first in the bottom of the 1st inning after Logan Reddeman scored on a pass ball, 1-0.
Then Koby Williams rocked an RBI double to give the Panners an early lead, 2-0.
The Goldpanner’s lead would be cut in half in the top of the 2nd inning after a fielder’s choice and an error allowed runners for the Angels to reside on the corners of the diamond. An RBI sacrifice fly ball from Mitchell Jackman would make it 2-1.
After two strong innings of work from Parker Smith, Gerrit Erickson would be brought on to pitch in the top of the 3rd. The Angels tied the game in the top of the fifth after Enrique Sauceda hit an RBI single, 2-2.
Innings three through sevenwere quiet with both team’s pitchers working hard to keep the bases clear.
In the top of the 7th, the Angels would take their first lead of the game with an RBI single from Grant Malm, 3-2. Erickson would be done for the day after finding himself with bases loaded and no outs.
Ryan Lachemann stepped in to try to bail out the Panners. Jack Thompson of the Angels had other ideas as he delivered an RBI single, 4-2. Nolan Anderson added a two-run RBI single in the top of the 7th, making it 6-2.
The final score was 6-2, giving the Panners their second loss of the Grand Forks tournament and putting them at 1-2. The Goldpanners play their fourth game of the tournament Saturday at 12 p.m. Alaska time versus the Calgary Diamondbacks.