Writer unhappy with Franklin North Star Bureau Board of Adjustment meeting

To the editor
RE Franklin North Star Bureau Board of Adjustment meeting decision on appeal of CUP2023-001, March 1, 2023
I wish to thank the FNSB Board of Adjustment members for their hard work in preparation for the meeting last night, and I am glad a member has a healthy baby.
Thanks also for the breast milk pump demonstration. The gurgling baby in the background provided a nice ambience. A diaper change would add a nice touch. The smell would compliment that surrounding the procedure to obtain a Conditional Use Permit.
It’s good to know that Board Members can concentrate on their domestic duties, while making life-changing decisions for so many residents who are being so adversely affected.
I must disagree with Commissioner Fletcher that allowing “outside testimony” at the public hearing approving the permit last Oct. 25, was “not harmful" and “had no influence on the decision by the Board." Tell me how you can ‘un-hear’ something.
Five seconds into the “discussion," Commissioner Fletcher made a motion to deny the appeal, before a single word of discussion was made about the extremely divisive issue of “commercial” versus
I heard a new term at the Board’s meeting Wednesday night: “Second Class Borough”.
Now I know what that means: it’s the way it treats its citizens.
David Adams
