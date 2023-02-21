Writer presents arguments against using roads for ore haul with double-trailer vans

Kinross Gold/Contango Ore is planning to transport, every day, almost 10 million pounds of unprocessed mine rock from the new Manh Choh gold mines near Tok, Alaska, right on up through Delta, North Pole, and then north on Peger Road and east on the Johansen Expressway on the way to the Ft. Knox processing mill (just below Cleary Summit) and do it 24/7/365 for decades.
Spokespersons have frequently represented this ore haul is critical to the continued existence of the Ft. Knox mine. Indeed audiences, of which I have been in more than one, have been left with the notion that, without this ore haul, the Ft. Knox mine has a real chance of closing and losing hundreds of stable and well-paying jobs.
Certainly, it doesn’t take much talk like that to get folks’ attention as it certainly should; it got mine. But is it true? Isn’t there an alternative method to process the Manh Choh rock and eliminate the need for an unprecedented and unsafe ore hauling scheme, beginning next year, and turning Interior Alaska’s scenic highways and byways into dangerous and disruptive mining haul roads and doing it for decades to come?
The $100 million Gilmore expansion project at Ft. Knox was brought online in early 2021. It required a 12-mile private haul road which allows publicly stated life of mine projections by Kinross predicting the Ft. Knox mine will continue to produce up to at least 2030. In other words, the Ft. Knox mine would continue to exist as a viable gold mine, for at least another decade, without the need for additional infusion of feedstock from Manh Choh, 248 miles away. All the jobs would remain, burgeoning property taxes would continue to be paid, local commerce would continue to flow, and things would be pretty much the same.
We (Advocates for Safe Public Highways) thought it might be appropriate to do a literature search regarding what the effects of the 9.6 million pounds per day Manh Choh ore haul would have on the longevity of the Ft. Knox mine. We wanted to see what independent public disclosure had to say regarding Ft. Knox life of mine.
Our research began with publications beginning June 12, 2018, and ending February 22, 2022. It involved 15 different articles in 14 different widely diverse publications: all containing at least one Kinross Ft. Knox reference.
These 15 separate publications, from 14 diverse sources, spaced out over almost four years, tout the longevity of the Ft. Knox mine into 2030 and beyond, an eternity in mine-life projections. But there is not one word written that speaks to an ore hauling plan as an integral part of contributing to that longevity. These projections were made with no expectation of an ore haul, yet today we’re suddenly faced with the enormity of an unprecedented and unsafe ore transportation system requiring over 70,080 Large Combination Vehicle (LCV) transits on our public highways every year for decades.
What does this mean to you and me? Well, it’s simple math: we in our family cars just out for a Sunday drive on the Richardson, or the ambulance driver on the way to saving a life, or the school bus operator stopped to load your child, will have a daunting traffic encounter when facing or following a 16-axle, 95-foot long 164,900 double-trailer ore train on our highways passing at any one point every 7 ½ minutes.
So please, when Kinross states on their Manh Choh information website that: “The Manh Choh project will not only be a means of securing those current jobs in the Fairbanks area but will also add over 400-600 additional opportunities for local employment”, respectfully ask the developer: 1) “Weren’t those jobs going to be there regardless of a 498-mile ore haul? And 2) “Just where are these 400-600 additional opportunities located?”
We’re being faced with converting our scenic highways and byways into unsafe mining haul roads for decades. That’s a direct threat to our Alaskan quality of life that we have all worked so hard to build and protect.
There just must be a better way.