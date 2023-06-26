 Skip to main content
Writer critical of anti-trans and anti-gay legislation

The surge of anti-trans and anti-gay legislation goes against what America is meant to stand for - respect for the individual and the right to live free from persecution.

A society of one is just as valid as a society of many. It is dictatorships who preach "traditional family values", and who use them to promote bigotry and the trampling of basic human rights. The true American defends the persecuted and stands against all forms of segregation and discrimination, in spite of our horrible history on these matters. The lie of "separate but equal" is that segregation will always lead to persecution. Either equality is absolute or it is not equality at all.

