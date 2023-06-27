Unhappy with Dunleavy veto

To the Editor: Ever since learning about Governor Dunleavy’s veto of funding for Alaska’s public education system, I have been waiting to hear his explanation for the cuts. Other than his rather curious statement and non-explanation when the actions were announced, we have heard nothing. I amappalled that for reasons that are apparently known only to him, the Governor has responded to calls by the people and the Legislature to address the decade-or-so decline in State support for education by vetoing all or significant portions of the increases passed by the Legislature.
The modest increases in the budget passed by the Legislature to both K-12 and the University of Alaska included largely stopgap measures which addressed pressing needs and provided some sense of optimism to our students and dedicated public education employees. Other than words, does the Governor have any real commitment to the education of our children and the future of the State? Will public education improve with discouraged faculty and staff, dilapidated buildings, and increased staff sizes?