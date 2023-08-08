 Skip to main content
Tony Knowles and Mulchatna catibou herd management

Folks with personal predation philosophy problems have called on their ‘heavy friends’ to influence management of the Mulchatna caribou herd. Their latest effort was a passionate polemic from former Governor Tony Knowles. The gist their impassioned position is that managers should not intervene in what Tony and friends consider “natural.”

I suggest we ‘back off’ the emotions and think about a rational definition of management. Perhaps then we can discuss the disparate visions of what Alaskan wildlife management actually is, and what it involves.

Wayne E. Heimer, a retired ADF&G biologist, spent decades struggling with the management ethos of his times. He is the author of “Dall Sheep Management in Alaska: From Pleistocene to Present."

