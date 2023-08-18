Thumbs up, thumbs down: Alaska SeaLife Center, chum salmon dumping and Community Wildfire Defense Grants

Thumbs up: Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner feels well-deserved public kudos must go to research experts at the Alaska SeaLife Center who cared for an injured young walrus day and night. Sadly, the young walrus rescued by ConocoPhillips Alaska North Slope workers and airlifted to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward died from dehydration and other serious ailments. Remarkably, the animal somehow made its way four miles inland from the Beaufort Sea to the road where it was found.
Thumbs down: Chum salmon dumping. As if decline salmon populations statewide were not enough of a problem, fishers operating in the Alaska Peninsula marine waters were accused of dumping less market-valued chum salmon overboard and preventing subsistence anglers and others of access to better fishing opportunities along the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.
The citations issued to nine persons during an Alaska State Troopers wildlife division sting did not specify the type of salmon dumped, but residents long had complained with their suspicions that commercial fishermen had targeted chum salmon for dumping, according to claims made by the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. Although those cited are innocent unless found guilty, a conviction could result in a maximum penalty of a one-year jail term and $15,000 fines.
Thumbs up: Community Wildfire Defense Grant. A round of funding for the federal Community Wildfire Defense Grant (CWDG) has up to $1 billion over five years available to at-risk communities to develop or to revise a less-than-10-year-old community wildfire protection plan. The funding for grants up to $250,000 is through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act (Section 40803) and also includes grants for community outreach and education.
Given the terrible fires in unprepared Maui and the lightning strike-caused blazes in Alaska wildland communities this month, we urge all Alaska communities to apply for funding. The Daily News-Miner tips its hat to Aniak for receiving an early $217,038 grant to complete a wildlife protection plan.