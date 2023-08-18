 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thumbs up, thumbs down: Alaska SeaLife Center, chum salmon dumping and Community Wildfire Defense Grants

Thumbs up: Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner feels well-deserved public kudos must go to research experts at the Alaska SeaLife Center who cared for an injured young walrus day and night. Sadly, the young walrus rescued by ConocoPhillips Alaska North Slope workers and airlifted to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward died from dehydration and other serious ailments. Remarkably, the animal somehow made its way four miles inland from the Beaufort Sea to the road where it was found.

Thumbs down: Chum salmon dumping. As if decline salmon populations statewide were not enough of a problem, fishers operating in the Alaska Peninsula marine waters were accused of dumping less market-valued chum salmon overboard and preventing subsistence anglers and others of access to better fishing opportunities along the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.