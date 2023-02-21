 Skip to main content
The troubling low rate of childhood vaccinations must be addressed by all of us

Editorial

Some members of the News-Miner’s editorial board remember the polio epidemic of the 1950s. We also recall the wave of public relief accompanying Dr. Jonas Salk’s announcement in 1953 that he tested a vaccine to conquer the virus poliomyelitis.

That is why it disturbs us to learn that statewide, nationally and internationally, percentages of children vaccinated against preventable infections caused by polio, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough are troublesomely low. All of these vaccines prevent potentially serious illnesses. Polio, for example, leads to paralysis of the muscles. It can doom a child to lifelong existence in a leg brace, wheelchair, and/or breathing machine.

A joint report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF tells us the grim truth. The two-year period between 2019 and 2021 marked “the largest sustained decline in childhood vaccinations” in three decades. WHO in 2023 cited an “unprecedented” number of worldwide health emergencies in the U.S. and many other countries, including much of Latin America, Africa, and Pakistan. After years of containment, measles outbreaks also have been reported in parts of the U.S.

The brunt of responsibility rests with us, the parents, guardians and family. Whether it is out of vaccine anxiety accompanying COVID-19, the expense of pediatric care, or overstretched time schedules, a great number of parents have abdicated responsibility to keep their children’s immunizations up to date. This also concerns the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which can only recommend an immunization schedule, not require it.

The News-Miner expresses concern with WHO predictions that the diminishing number of children given vaccines could lead to potentially catastrophic outbreaks in populations where widespread poverty, food insecurity, climate challenges and housing shortages already exist.

The news is slightly more encouraging in Alaska than it is in the poorer counties and parishes of Lower 48 states in that no widespread epidemics of vaccine-preventable illnesses have been reported by Alaska’s chief medical officer. What is discouraging is that Alaska’s health data demonstrates that the number of children in Alaska who are up-to-date on vaccinations fell from 60% in 2013 to 46% in 2021. Seriously, more than half of the population of Alaska’s children is at risk for once contained diseases like polio, mumps, measles and diphtheria. Also disheartening is that the latest vaccinationfigures from the Alaska Department of Health for babies between 19 and 35 months is only slightly more than half that population.

Poverty offers all of us no excuse. Alaska children below the poverty line and/or uninsured can receive vaccines at no cost through the federal Vaccines for Children program.

Other children may be eligible for vaccine funding through the Alaska Vaccine Assessment Program.

What frankly worries the devil out of us is that diseases such as polio first spread asymptomatically from child to child until the worst-case scenario occurs and those babies and children end up paralyzed and/or on a breathing machine. Think of the implications for a village, a school, a daycare center. Think of the implications for all of us as concerned families in all our communities.

The time for vaccinating our children was yesterday. The News-Miner fervently hopes this editorial is a wake-up call for us all today that gets parental attention and recourse.

