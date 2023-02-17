The restoration of wood bison herds is a grand experiment indeed

At various times in the last 15 years, wood bison were taken from thriving Canada herds and, after a period of study in isolation at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Large Animal Research Station, were transported by barge to an area near the Innoko River. Being migratory, the wood bison herd then settles where it finds territory suitable for it to prosper.
Well-known local conservationist Richard (Dick) Bishop notes how rare it is that a species once extinct in Alaska is now part of a robust herd in our state. “To me, the wood bison restoration is as significant as the musk ox restoration of the 1930s when the federal government brought about 35 musk ox from Greenland and put them on Nunivak Island,” Bishop informed us.
Wood bison and musk ox were eliminated from Alaska in the late 1800s or early 1900s. They were fiercely hunted for food to feed whalers, loggers and miners. To the shock and sadness of Native people, many times wood bison were slaughtered for their hides, and their carcasses left to rot.
“There were ups and downs [about the project],” wood bison restoration biologist Tom Seaton said. Dangers always exist in the wild, such as the bison falling through ice or drowning in the flooded river.
Seaton said he is optimistic that the herds will reach a substantial size so that hunters may be allowed to harvest a few in five to ten years. Another possibility is that some bison will be culled from the herd and taken to other areas in Alaska.
The News-Miner tips its hat to the Canada and Alaska wildlife specialists that made this grand experiment come true.
“Our hope is that permanent restoration of species will be beneficial for all Alaskans,” Seaton said.
A healthy herd like this will be around for centuries. This experience enhanced Alaska’s culture and benefits all Americans. Plus, it cannot be ignored what a wonderful thing it is for the U.S. to enjoy international cooperation with our Canada neighbors.