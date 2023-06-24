The Midnight Sun Run is the American Dream in Action: 45 states & nine countries represented

A lovable, wacky crowd of thousands will dance tonight on a cloudy warm Saturday evening. They will gyrate and boogie and get down on campus lawns and the parking lot in front of the University of Alaska, Fairbanks Patty Center and gymnasium. Somehow, someway, they'll be a small part of Fairbanks tradition and local color.
And how is race organizer Wendy Cloyd feeling about her lovable event?
"I’m feeling really excited about this year’s race. We took two years off from in-person events – 2020 and 2021 – so 2022 was the first in-person event since COVID shut everything down. People were feeling a little timid about getting back to in-person events. Registration was under 3,000. (2019 it was 3,900)," Cloyd said.
"This year the excitement around the race is back to the post-pandemic vibe. The race has good registration numbers and people are VERY excited. As of this writing, we’re at 45 states represented in the race, plus Washington DC & Guam and nine countries. I spent a lot of time at bib pick up and talked to many people who choose their visit to Alaska based on when the race is happening. It is a bucket list race! It’s even featured in a book called The Runner’s Bucket List: 200 Races to Run Before You Die.
"As of this minute we have almost 450 people who are here from outside Alaska. There are people coming from 21 other communities outside the Fairbanks area in Alaska, too," Cloyd of the Fairbanks Resource Agency said in an e-mail message.
The whoops from the crowd anticipating the race will throw off enough energy to power every casino neon light in Vegas. The tourists will spill out of Princess buses with drinks and snacks in hand.
The costumes each year are outrageous. The smiles of onlookers and competitors are contagious. There will be lions and tigers and half-nekkid zombies, oh my! The mosquitoes will lick their chops ready to feast on a banquet of tasty flesh.
Chattering children with Coloring Contest sheets will show off their “artwork” to admirers at the Kids Zone. The serious runners in bibs and tee shirts—or shirtless—will flex and stretch. No one wants to limp across the finish line.
The young will talk trash about how they’re going to leave everyone in the dust.
The old timers will forget their arteriosclerosis as they reminisce about how it was back when they competed in the first race in 1983—at 9:05 a.m., not Midnight.
The closer it gets to the 10 p.m. race starting time, the hollering always gets a little louder. Adrenaline flows like champagne.
Even a journalist may be dressed in costume like a cowpoke.
The folks in wild animal and other creative costumes will dance and cavort. It’s like more than a thousand sports mascots showed up for a single event. Are these Zanies really going to run 10 K in those costumes? You bet your sweet bippy they will.
The late Gonzo journalist Hunter Thompson of “Fear and Loathing” fame would have been in his element at the Midnight Sun Run. “I tell you, my man, this is the American Dream in action!" wrote Thompson who was noted for his offbeat coverage of events like the Kentucky Derby. "We'd be fools not to ride this strange torpedo all the way out to the end.”
Get ready, Fairbanks, Alaska. The 10K adventure is about to begin. It’s one for the money, two for the show, three to get ready….and….they’re off.
Welcome to the annual Midnight Sun Run!
No fear. No loathing. Just memories and bragging rights to take us all to the Midnight Sun Run in 2024!