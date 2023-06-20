The Boys and Joys of Summer: The W.G. & Eddie Stroecker Midnight Sun Game returns tonight

One of the most quoted lines from the classic movie “Field of Dreams” was uttered by actor James Earl Jones. He’s trying to reassure farmer Ray Kinsella who has plowed his corn under to build a baseball field that people will come and watch.
“The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball,” Jones said.
“America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It's been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt, and erased again. But baseball has marked the time.”
Alaska’s most cherished baseball tradition will once more take place at Growden Field tonight to celebrate the summer solstice. The gates open at 8 p.m. and the first pitch is at 10 p.m. The eyes of many baseball fans will be on Fairbanks as the Alaska Goldpanners entertain faithful fans and curious visitors with the traditional W.G. & Eddie Stroecker Midnight Sun Game without artificial lights. The entire week is one big party, culminating in the Midnight Sun Run and its entertaining costume display.
The immense charm of the game is that it was first played in 1906. Chicago was otherwise the center of the baseball universe that year as the White Sox defeated the crosstown rival Cubs in the World Series, four games to two. The White Sox had the league’s worst batting average and were tagged the Hitless Wonders.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner wishes players and fans alike a great time. Besides exciting baseball, we will feel our eyes well up as Alaska’s state song is played at midnight. If you are a little rusty on the lyrics, no worries. Here are the words to “Alaska’s Flag,” penned by Marie Drake and set to music by Elinor Dusenbury. It’s been the state anthem since 1955.
Eight stars of gold on a field of blue,
Alaska's flag, may it mean to you,
The blue of the sea, the evening sky,
The mountain lakes and the flowers nearby;
The gold of the early sourdough's dreams,
The precious gold of the hills and streams,
The brilliant stars in the northern sky,
The "Bear," the "Dipper," and shining high,
The great North Star with its steady light,
O'er land and sea a beacon bright,
Alaska's flag to Alaskans dear,
The simple flag of a last frontier.