The Alaska Crime Lab reduces time needed to test sexual assault kits

Opinion: The trauma for a victim of sexual assault increases when that person experiences delay after delay in obtaining DNA test results from a Sexual Assault Kit (SAK). That’s why the News-Miner applauds the news that the Alaska Crime Lab (ALC) reports only a minute number of untested SAKs. In fact, ACL reports it has reduced untested kits 98% since 2017.
Much of the credit goes to lab Director David Kanaris who has said speeding up kit testing was among his top priorities. It’s quite an undertaking given that the lab handles about 1,200 SAKS per year. Other kudos go to the Department of Public Safety which takes the completed kits from law enforcement responders and then analyzes, interprets, and reviews findings. “All previously unsubmitted kits now have been tested,” Kamaris said this month.
This is quite an advance in just a little over a decade. The lab opened in 2012 and quickly ended up with about 300 kits tested the first year. All test kits get examined unless somehow the test became contaminated or a victim wanted to stay anonymous.
After testing, the procedure is to check results for a perpetrator match in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). Finding a likely match increases the likelihood crimes may be solved, and brutes find themselves mulling over their crime while in jail or prison.
Also deserving of merit is the University of Alaska Anchorage Justice Center which is a research unit connected with the UAA College of Health. The UAA Justice Center in 2017 partnered with the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) to perfect sexual assault investigations, prosecutions and victim support. SAKI was funded by a federal grant awarded Alaska State Troopers.
Finally, the News-Miner thanks those victims of sexual assault for their willingness to put themselves through testing in the interest of obtaining justice. We hope the tested SAKS result in nailing a gang-load of guilty predators.