Sunday outhouse column inspires joyful childhood memories

To the editor: regarding Hank Nuwer’s outhouse column on Feb. 19.

Great article! Very relatable for me ... in that we grew up in the South with no inside plumbing.

Not one house we lived in back then, first in North Carolina and then in Virginia, ever had inside plumbing.

We always had amazing clear spring water to collect off the mountain. So I never thought of us as wanting, or lacking, ever.

I always slept with two of my older sisters. So there were times, either they didn’t need to use the toilet, or they weren’t readily waking up and I’d go out alone, (at night, pitch dark) with at best, only a single pole light between the house and the barn. Me, just in elementary school, in my nightgown and coat.

I remember nights pushing thru blowing snow and barely getting the outhouse door open from all the drifted snow. I’d then sit on a frozen lid before the trek back to the house, but always knowing Id be climbing back in between my sisters in a warm bed.

So I have lots of outhouse memories. In Virginia, I remember both my sisters had used the toilet, and were waiting, and just as I was stepping in we heard a terrible scream come from the darkness. We all froze and my two sisters ran for the house.

I, still needing to go, made a split second decision to stay and slam the door shut. I remember using the toilet listening hard for anything else. And I waited just a bit before making a run for it.

The scream was from a mountain lion, but we never saw it.

We lived on 80 acres, small house, nearly completely living off the land, big garden, cutting our own firewood for heat. We all carried water (in every season) to heat for cooking and weekly baths. Bartering and buying from neighbors was common.

May sound like drudgery ... but wanting to do your part alongside everyone else, even as a child, had a pride to it.

So many great memories of my childhood with all my brothers and sisters growing up. The whole family all working together. Lots of life lessons learned.

And a joy for life that’s only found in doing.

Paula Sickels

Union City, Indiana

