Suggests the Bible as required reading

To the editor:
So, Sourdough Jack wants kids to read banned books (8/21)! I suggest the Bible.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To the editor:
So, Sourdough Jack wants kids to read banned books (8/21)! I suggest the Bible.
"It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word which proceeds out of the mouth of God." (Matthew 4:4) Here, Jesus quoted Deuteronomy 8:3, to counter Satan's temptation that He should satisfy a legitimate fleshly appetite, outside of God's will.
Human life is far more than what tastes good. Like it or not, each of us is defined and limited by what God has spoken. The phrase "it is written" implies that the spoken words, having been permanently inscribed, are unchangeable.
God spoke us into existence. His design is written in human DNA, your body's language based operating software. The encoded features include eye color, skin color, and stature (tallness or shortness). Which of us can add ten inches to our stature? Obviously, attempts to alter such hard written features are futile. Likewise, denial of chromosomes X and Y is irrational.
Increasingly, confusion defines the condition of our race (mankind) and our nation. We cannot live long in our present state of disregard for God's Word. Our Creator has predetermined the number of our days. After that, every one of us must give account to Him. It is unrealistic to think otherwise.
What God has spoken, not only defines our physical attributes, it also describes our willful refusal to submit to Him and His moral standards. "It is written: There is none righteous, no, not one. There is none that understands. There is none that seeks after God. They are all gone out of the way. They are together become unprofitable. There is none that does good, no, not one." (Romans 3:10-12)
Yet, it is also written, that God so loved the world that He gave His unique Son, to save as many as truly trust Him. On the cross, Jesus died to slay my deadly sinfulness within Himself. In His resurrection, He displayed His power to deliver sinners, from bondage to our natural corruption. God's Book leads to true freedom and a name written in His book of Life.
David Wurm
Fairbanks
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.