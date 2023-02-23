 Skip to main content
Yes to polio commentary, no to PETA ad

To the editor: I read your article and the News-Miner opinion on polio and vaccines. Your points are all well taken. I am 11 years younger than you, born in 1957, so was not exposed to the terrors of polio as a child, like you were. I do have a question though. If over half of Alaska's children are not vaccinated, where are these children attending school?

Alaska requires vaccinating for many viruses/diseases for admission to public school, so are a large percentage of children also not attending school?

On Monday, Feb. 14, the News-Miner printed a full page ad on the back page of the front section. The ad was from the far left group PETA and they want the Iditarod to end. I was completely appalled the paper you manage would accept money from a group that spreads false information about the historic sport and means of travel of dog mushing. Your paper covered the Quest well. I assume you will be covering the North American races in March. The Iditarod race honors the historic event of dog mushers taking diphtheria serum, a vaccine, from Nenana to Nome. Saving many lives. It was really a slap in the face for all of Alaska to see that ad in an Alaskan newspaper.

