Notices must remain in newspapers for the public good

The Senate Resources Committee recently heard testimony on proposed changes for public notices about water rights.
At present, public notices regarding water rights must be published in local newspapers. This time-honored way makes sure that citizens are informed and, if they wish, comment on policies and decisions.
Sen. Cathy Riessel, R-Anchorage, now proposes Senate Bill 68 that would make it a policy that notices no longer appear in local newspapers. She would have these public legal notices regarding water rights be placed on the Alaska Online Public Notice System. This system, commonly known as myAlaska, is an electronic system associated with multiple State of Alaska services.
Why the recommended change? “Newspapers simply aren’t used that much anymore,” Giessel said.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner takes exception to the content and tone of Giessel’s statement to the committee. Newspapers act as a watchdog on our state-run government. This watchdog function forces our state legislators to display transparency in all actions.
Moreover, newspapers are important vehicles for public interaction and participation. Citizens participate by writing community perspective columns and letters to the editor. They also read the notices and attend public meetings to make sure their voices are heard. Legal notices in newspapers are clearly marked and visible to readers. All citizens have access to newspapers by delivery or by library visitations. All it takes is the ability to read or to be read to. The myAlaska site requires Internet access that not all Alaskans possess. It also requires search skills that not all state citizens possess.
In addition to convenience, there is the fact that the Daily News-Miner, like most newspapers, allows access to public notices without a paywall charge. In other words, it is no cost to our readers and, in fact, all readers.
We urge Alaska legislators to keep public notices in newspapers for transparency and easy public access. This system of checks and balances is critical for the wellbeing and health of democracy. Clearly stated, we wish Senate Bill 68 to die in committee and never be brought up for a vote.
Contrary to Sen. Geisel’s statement, newspapers are not only used anymore, they are alive and determined to serve the best interest of the public. Newspapers remain the major source of printed news for much of our valued and isolated Alaska population.
Keeping public notices in local newspapers is a must and nothing less.