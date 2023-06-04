 Skip to main content
Many drowning deaths can be prevented. Let us work together to prevent them.

News-Miner opinion: Alaska is a state filled with many rivers, lakes, and ponds to enjoy recreationally throughout the year. We at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner would like to remind everyone to take precautions and pay attention while enjoying the summer in, on, or near the water.

Water safety should be a concern for all ages, it is of particular concern for children. The Centers for Disease Control lists drowning as the second leading cause of death, surpassed only by birth defects. CDC also lists drowning as a leading cause of deaths for children 14 and under.

