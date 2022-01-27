 Skip to main content
Yukon TV is a disappointment

To the editor: Sorry to have to do this through the newspaper but my letter is addressed to GCI and Yukon TV.

The service through Yukon TV is terrible. Customer service is poor if you can reach them at all. Most of the tech support people have never watched Yukon TV and have no idea how to resolve problems unless it’s in the book. Four phone calls and I have been disconnected after as long as 75 minutes with no response.

Common, everyday, continuous problems (excluding whatever pops up today) are:

• Error 700 over and over and over — no playback

• Error 1403 — record half the program and drop the rest

• Cannot set to record local news

• Half of the programs set to record never record

And stop messing with the sound. It’s always bad but did improve after one phone call and is now back to being impossible. I cannot turn it loud enough for some shows, cannot turn it to a soft low for music — it jumps from too loud to off. It’s always garbled, and now it won’t let my sound bar work to correct any of those problems.

My list goes on. Ahh, but it’s free for two months! Like offering a TV free for two months. Oh but we forgot to tell you it doesn’t really work very well, and after the two months you have to pay for it anyhow, working or not.

Come on, GCI. Get your act together and give Alaskans better service. We pay for it.

