Yukon Quest is missing a marketing opportunity

To the editor: I would like to give a shout-out to the News-Miner for their editorial of Saturday, Feb. 4, supporting the Yukon Quest.
However, I think it is sad that very little downtown visible support is offered to our premier long-distance race. Where are those banners and signs of the sponsors that used to hang from the light poles downtown? Why don’t any of the restaurants offer Quest themes of food and drink in the week leading up to the race? Do hotels offer special rates for the week of the Quest? Why is the race such a secret that there isn’t even a sign on Noble Street telling Fairbanks that the race is on? Fairbanks is wasting a great opportunity to bring tourists to our town.
The Yukon Quest is in the process of reinventing itself. What better time than now for the city and the borough to get behind them and let the rest of the state and the country in on the secret — we have a great event here in February. Why doesn’t the Yukon Quest organization reach out to the Downtown Association, the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary clubs, the hotels, tour groups, restaurants, and airlines to make the Quest a tourist destination?
Meet the Mushers, always held the Thursday before the race, is a free event that offers supporters a chance to talk to the sled drivers; the finish banquet is a chance to hear tales from the trail and celebrate the canine winners. But there can be so much more and what a great opportunity to bring a bit of oomph into the quiet of February during the entire week before the race. A poster contest in the schools to get kids involved, free sled dog rides at Pioneer Park (think Mush for Kids in February), and a parade.
I call on the Yukon Quest to convene a group of representatives from the civic organizations that support revitalizing our downtown to begin to brainstorm the possibilities and the funding avenues.