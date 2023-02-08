 Skip to main content
Yukon Quest is missing a marketing opportunity

To the editor: I would like to give a shout-out to the News-Miner for their editorial of Saturday, Feb. 4, supporting the Yukon Quest.

However, I think it is sad that very little downtown visible support is offered to our premier long-distance race. Where are those banners and signs of the sponsors that used to hang from the light poles downtown? Why don’t any of the restaurants offer Quest themes of food and drink in the week leading up to the race? Do hotels offer special rates for the week of the Quest? Why is the race such a secret that there isn’t even a sign on Noble Street telling Fairbanks that the race is on? Fairbanks is wasting a great opportunity to bring tourists to our town.

