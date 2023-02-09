Yukon Quest Alaska is hardly a race at all

To the editor: It is no secret that the Yukon Quest and long-distance dogsled races face an uncertain future in Alaska. With the withdrawal of their Canadian counterparts and high-dollar sponsors, the Yukon Quest Alaska is lucky that even the minuscule field of nine mushers decided to enter this year’s Yukon Quest 550.
The Yukon Quest is not the Iditarod, and that’s its strength. It’s a smaller, rougher, salt of the Earth race, representative of Fairbanks and old school Alaska values — at least it used to be. It is a terrible shame that this year’s leaders of the Alaska Yukon Quest 550 instead elected to withdraw a local racer for the crime of caring about his dogs and pacing his own race. Since when is a 550 a sprint race? Since the field started trying to keep up with Brent Sass?