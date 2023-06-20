 Skip to main content
Yukon 800 coverage is appreciated

To the editor: Thank you News-Miner for the excellent two-day front page coverage of the Yukon 800 riverboat race. I have been a fan and follower of this race since the early 60s. This is an exceptional race with exceptional crews and boats. The river route and the weather conditions are often extreme as the race course follows the Chena, Tanana and Yukon rivers through Interior Alaska. Thankfully, all the crews are safe. This was another incredible racing year! This kind of coverage is great to see!

Wynola Possenti

