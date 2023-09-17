Your voting makes a difference

 Skip to main content
To the editor: On Thursday, Sept. 14, I had the opportunity to tune into the Chamber of Commerce’s School Board Candidate Forum for seats E, F & G ... and I sure got myself an education.

What resonated with me was how well-prepared and firm Meredith Maple was in discussing the most important issue at hand: student well-being. She spoke about how we must meet students where they’re at and work to ensure that they have every resource to succeed — in school and beyond. Ms. Maple noted how the FNSB school budget has already been “cut to the bone” while sitting school board members refused to ask the Borough for full funding. That is appalling. Why wouldn’t they at least try for the full $75M available when there’s no fat left to trim? Good teachers and students alike suffer under the burden of endlessly draconian budget cuts without strong support from those who should be their biggest champions.

