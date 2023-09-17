Your voting makes a difference

To the editor: On Thursday, Sept. 14, I had the opportunity to tune into the Chamber of Commerce’s School Board Candidate Forum for seats E, F & G ... and I sure got myself an education.
What resonated with me was how well-prepared and firm Meredith Maple was in discussing the most important issue at hand: student well-being. She spoke about how we must meet students where they’re at and work to ensure that they have every resource to succeed — in school and beyond. Ms. Maple noted how the FNSB school budget has already been “cut to the bone” while sitting school board members refused to ask the Borough for full funding. That is appalling. Why wouldn’t they at least try for the full $75M available when there’s no fat left to trim? Good teachers and students alike suffer under the burden of endlessly draconian budget cuts without strong support from those who should be their biggest champions.
I want bravery from my school board. I want people who fight for our students’ futures. Meredith Maple also noted how important it is that both students and staff feel safe and seen in school. That includes ensuring enough funding for basic operations. I want to hear more about how we can build up our school system and less of what we can take away from it. I am grateful that someone so dedicated is running for Seat G — Meredith Maple has my full support.
Along with Ms. Maple, I am voting for the other FNSB candidates who are working for a brighter tomorrow. On the school board that’s Bobby Burgess for Seat F & Tim Doran for Seat E. Likewise, Fairbanks deserves Borough Assembly members who are committed to our students’ best interests and not opposed to fully funding those futures. Liz Reeves-Ramos, Nick LaJiness and Scott Crass have my vote.
Voting is the smallest possible action in democracy. It is the least we can do to support our community. Election Day is Oct. 3 and early voting opens Sept. 18 – make sure you have a plan to do your part. Fairbanks’ kids are counting on us.