Your neighborhood could be next

To the editor: Bickering aside, let’s look at the reason for this spat.
A Conditional Use Permit was approved by the Fairbanks North Star Borough for a residential home in Chena Heights subdivision on Pickering Drive. This permit allows True North Recovery to use this home as a living facility for 18 patients undergoing drug and alcohol treatment.
During a Borough Planning Commission meeting 99% of the residents stated they were not in support. The Planning Commission vote was unanimous for the CUP. An appeal was submitted, and the Borough Assembly voted 6-3 to deny the appeal and approve the CUP.
The subdivision covenants strictly state the properties in this area are for residential use only. Other impacts and safety issues include increased traffic, distance from emergency services, no public transportation, documented decreased value of homes. Residents also see a safety risk.
Watch out, borough residents. Your neighborhood may be next. It’s easier than you think. I bet if this was going on next to one of the “yes” voting Planning Commission or Borough Assembly members’ homes, the vote would be different.