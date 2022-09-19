To the editor: The proposed truck delivery system of moving ore mined near Tetlin to Fairbanks aboard 95-foot trailers pulling two side dumps every 15 minutes, 24/7 is the epitome of corporate greed, submitted to our residents in the guise of prosperity for our communities. Kinross rolls this present in to us on a magical Trojan unicorn called Manh Choh.
If you don’t believe that the sheer number of four trucks hourly will astronomically degrade every mile of road it traverses — you’ve been “Manh-Chohed.”
If you don’t believe that the cost of repairing those degraded roads will impact ADOT’s budget to maintain other highways — you’ve been “Manh-Chohed.”
If you don’t believe that the ludicrous hourly volume of 30,000+ pound trucks will increase the number of traffic deaths and serious injury in the Interior — you’ve been “Manh-Chohed.”
If you don’t believe that the increased amount of diesel fuel toxins spewed by these behemoths will drastically increase FNSB’s air pollution index, already rated “unhealthy” on too many winter days — you’ve been “Manh-Chohed.”
If you believe that Kinross’s cost of doing business should be underwritten by our residents — you’ve been “Manh-Chohed.”
If you believe for even one moment the fairy tales being told about this trucking venture then you probably believed corporate claims that cigarettes aren’t harmful, fossil fuels don’t contribute to global warming, and opioids are not addictive and then you’ve been “Manh-Chohed.”