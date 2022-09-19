 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

You’ve been Manh-Chohed

To the editor: The proposed truck delivery system of moving ore mined near Tetlin to Fairbanks aboard 95-foot trailers pulling two side dumps every 15 minutes, 24/7 is the epitome of corporate greed, submitted to our residents in the guise of prosperity for our communities. Kinross rolls this present in to us on a magical Trojan unicorn called Manh Choh.

If you don’t believe that the sheer number of four trucks hourly will astronomically degrade every mile of road it traverses — you’ve been “Manh-Chohed.”

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.