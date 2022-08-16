 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

You lose it, you pick it up

  • Comments

To the editor: Three cheers to the gentleman with a gray beard who parked in the median of the Richardson Highway near the weigh station earlier this week ... to pick up trash that had blown out of his truck. Thank you.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.