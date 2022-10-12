You are in control with ranked choice voting

To the editor: The letter from Gloria Corey in the Oct. 11 issue compelled me to write to dispel some serious misconceptions that she, and probably others, have about ranked choice voting (RCV). She wrote, “They took my vote (and many others) and applied it to another candidate.” This is not how RCV works. You, the voter, are in control with RCV, not the computer algorithm that tallies the votes.
The computer simply follows your instructions. Since Gloria voted only for one candidate (call it candidate A), her vote stayed with that candidate, and she had no more say in the election. If any candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the first tally, the election is over. If not, then the RCV tally proceeds. If Gloria’s candidate A comes in fourth or lower in the first tally, then candidate A is eliminated. Had she marked her second choice, B, then B would get her vote, and so on until a candidate accumulates more than 50% of the votes.