 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yes to a constitutional convention

To the editor: I attended the “Vote Yes” (for a state Constitutional Convention) at Paradiso’s restaurant in Kenai.

Our local state Reps. Ron Gillham and Ben Carpenter attended. Both in support.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.