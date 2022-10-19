 Skip to main content
Yes to a constitutional convention

To the editor: As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting “yes” Nov. 8 on Ballot Measure 1 for a constitutional convention for two main reasons.

First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of 55 people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.

