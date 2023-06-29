Wrong regent for the job

To the editor: Gov. Dunleavy says one thing, then does something else.
Personally, I find this UA Board of Regents appointment too political and disgusting. This governor not only has cut funding for K-12 public schools after the budget was passed by a bipartisan state Legislature (Democrats lead the Senate; Republicans control the House), now he appoints a new University of Alaska regent who actively heads several political entities that seek right-wing university budget cuts (bit.ly/3Xz5K6b). Why? How does this continue a board of regents which leads our University of Alaska statewide toward excellence?