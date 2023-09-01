 Skip to main content
Wrong place, wrong time for ore haul truck display

To the editor: Saturday’s Youth Safety event at the Carlson Center was certainly the wrong place and wrong time to introduce these behemoth trucks. The organizers and partners should have known this would be a distraction to the real purpose of the event and invite protests.

Showcasing the ore haul truck can only be viewed as a stunt by Contango, Kinross and Black Gold Trucking.

