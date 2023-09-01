Wrong place, wrong time for ore haul truck display

To the editor: Saturday’s Youth Safety event at the Carlson Center was certainly the wrong place and wrong time to introduce these behemoth trucks. The organizers and partners should have known this would be a distraction to the real purpose of the event and invite protests.
Showcasing the ore haul truck can only be viewed as a stunt by Contango, Kinross and Black Gold Trucking.
Instead of receiving appropriate coverage for the otherwise meaningful focus of the event, it was fueled by curiosity seeking local residents and protesters. The fact that FPD had to intervene at an event for children and families, only highlights the lack of community support and many unresolved issues related to the Kinross plan.
Our tone-deaf governor and one local apologist state legislator deserve much of the criticism for allowing such a trucking plan to move forward. Who is listening to Fairbanks residents? This is certainly not progress and the way resource development should happen in Alaska.