Reforms needed to special ed student placement policies

To the editor: “All public schools are required by IDEA to provide Free Appropriate Public Education to children with disabilities. Magnet schools and charter schools are public schools, and therefore must provide special education through Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). IDEA regulations are clear about this.”
What happens when a parent disagrees with placement decisions on an IEP? They are told they’re going against Fairbanks North Star Borough School District recommendations. Educational placement could be a different classroom or school. Choice schools should be a choice for every child, nondisabled and disabled alike.
The question we need to ask our school district is, “How many educational placements does it take before it becomes excessive?” This is not an experience parents or caregivers of nondisabled children have to consider.
I have spoken to Stone Soup Group and The Northern Justice Project. I have emailed Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office, Gov. Dunleavy’s office, the state school board, our local FNSBSD school board, a few local politicians, asking all of them to look into policies regarding educational placement decisions for special education students.
The solution to teacher retention, training and union disputes, in my opinion, is being solved by bouncing the special education students around from school to school. Why is the burden on the children to make budgets and resources easier for FNSBSD? How many other special education families have resorted to homeschool for their children in our district? In my opinion, our children are more than just numbers on a spreadsheet in accounting.
I am asking our leaders and policy makers for fairness for our special education students. If the district receives federal money under IDEA to provide resources for our special education students, who also attend charter and magnet schools, why are the students being educationally placed out of those public schools?