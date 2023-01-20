 Skip to main content
Writer wants Kroger to boost worker pay

I remember going to the “new” Fred Meyer when it opened decades ago. I got lost in the organic food section, and was helped by the staff to find my parents. Today, I’m proud to stand with these same West Fred Meyer workers fighting for a new contract and from the national Kroger Co.

These workers are our family and our friends. They are those who helped get our families fed (and toilet papered) through the pandemic. They deserve a fair contract that provides pay raises to keep up with the cost of living and quality, and affordable healthcare. These friends and neighbors worked on the front lines during the pandemic to provide our community a critical service by working at Fairbanks’ largest grocery store.

