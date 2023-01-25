 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Writer questions whether euthanasia was necessary

To the editor: Recently, two or three young dogs identified as Karelian bear dogs by animal control staff were abandoned near Pedro Dome and ultimately taken into the shelter as strays. As their owner was not identified or did not claim the dogs, they were assessed and then euthanized as shelter staff felt they could not be safely adopted by the public.

There are many breeds of dogs that can be potentially dangerous when in the hands of uneducated owners. For example, heelers who are bred to move livestock by nipping at their heels can be dangerous to humans who don’t understand that instinctive behavior. Livestock guardian breeds who are not well socialized can be dangerous to humans while trying to protect their herd, flock or family from perceived invaders.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.