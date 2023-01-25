Writer questions whether euthanasia was necessary

To the editor: Recently, two or three young dogs identified as Karelian bear dogs by animal control staff were abandoned near Pedro Dome and ultimately taken into the shelter as strays. As their owner was not identified or did not claim the dogs, they were assessed and then euthanized as shelter staff felt they could not be safely adopted by the public.
There are many breeds of dogs that can be potentially dangerous when in the hands of uneducated owners. For example, heelers who are bred to move livestock by nipping at their heels can be dangerous to humans who don’t understand that instinctive behavior. Livestock guardian breeds who are not well socialized can be dangerous to humans while trying to protect their herd, flock or family from perceived invaders.
In the hands of knowledgeable owners all of these types of dogs can be rehabilitated and managed in a way that protects the public safety while taking advantage of the dog’s instinctive behaviors to provide valuable service protecting their owners and their owners property from bears, wolves or other wildlife threats. These types of dogs are considered to be valuable, and many qualified potential adopters are available within the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
I am not confident that animal control officers or shelter staff are well enough trained to determine which dogs can be safely managed and which present a true threat to public safety. There is a highly qualified canine behaviorist in the borough who is qualified to make that determination, but the animal control division claims they do not have an adequate budget to hire that person to assess dogs of these types who end up in the shelter. As a result, easily adoptable dogs are instead killed (“euthanized”) rather than risk a potential law suit.
I believe this practice to be extremely shortsighted and wasteful and would encourage you to prompt the mayor’s office, Borough Assembly, legal department, the animal control division and the animal control commission to make whatever changes to Title 22 of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Code of Ordinances are needed to prevent such waste of life in the future.