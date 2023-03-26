Writer dismisses Bus 142 community perspective

To the editor: I am writing in response to the Community Perspective written by Michael E Bemis. Mr. Bemis’s obsession with Bus 142 and his exaggerated statements about The Denali Borough and the people of Healy are in very poor taste and ignorant.
His remarks about “poor old bus 142” shows he has more empathy for a mechanical piece of garbage than human life. According to Mr Bemis, people “got a little too deep in water” and had to be rescued.
I guess that also includes the poor people that lost their lives other than Christopher McCandless.
Mr. Bemis belittles everyone involved in removing the bus so that more lives are not lost. He makes exaggerated statements about how the residents of Healy thought it was “devil like,” but says later in the article maybe the bus took on a life of its own. Really?
I wonder if Mr.Bemis would have lost loved ones trying to get to “poor bus 142” would he feel different. I wonder if Mr. Bemis would have had to foot the bill for every rescue and recovery would he feel differently. Probably not.
His remarks about what Christopher would be doing in his grave if he hadn’t been cremated are reprehensible. “Reprehensible” is how Mr Bemis described what they did to a mechanical piece of garbage.
Thank you to everyone who took the steps to help save lives.