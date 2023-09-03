 Skip to main content
Writer defends the Kinross project and big business in Alaska

To the editor: This program with the ore truck has blown up into a mountain out of a mole hill.

Folks, at some point we, the residents, need to be more tolerant of mining natural resources.

